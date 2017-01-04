City Council Approves Plans For Craft Brewery In Downtown Muskog - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

City Council Approves Plans For Craft Brewery In Downtown Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A craft brewery is coming to downtown Muskogee. Muskogee Brewing Company will be moving into the city's first firehouse.

Tuesday night, the city council approved plans to move forward with the project.

The owners plan to restore the firehouse with a craft brewery, bar and separate restaurant.

Ann Page with Muskogee Brewing Company said the council's approval allows them to hire contractors to move forward and starting working on the building.

"It's just really neat,” Page said. “This building has been around since 1904, so we're going to try to work on that history, research as much as we can, learn things, educate people about the history, but also bring something new that the community will be able to enjoy and it will combine the old and the new."

Page hopes to have the brewery open in six months.

