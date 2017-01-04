Several Pets Die In Sapulpa House Fire

Crews responded to a home near 71st Street and Cottonwood Road Wednesday night.

Firefighters say several pets died after a Sapulpa home caught fire late Wednesday.

The Sapulpa Fire Department was called to the home near 71st Street and Cottonwood Road just before 9:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, at least half of the home was on fire.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time.

Battalion Chief D.J. Keizor said they had a hard time fighting the fire and due to a metal roof, it took several hours before they had the fire under control.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.