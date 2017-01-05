Kmart Store In Muskogee To Close - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kmart Store In Muskogee To Close

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The Kmart store in Muskogee is one of 78 the company is closing across the U.S. this year.

Sears Holdings announced the closing of the store on East Shawnee Street on Wednesday.

In a news release, the company the decision was made after evaluating productivity and profits.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Late last year, the company announced the closing of its Tulsa Sears store in the 1900 block of South Yale.  

12/28/2016 Related Story: Toys R Us, Sears To Each Close One Of Their Tulsa Stores

In its announcement this week, the company also announced the Sears store in Lawton will be closing this spring.

