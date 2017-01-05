Coast Guard: Fire Burning On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platform - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Coast Guard: Fire Burning On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platform

US Coast Guard photo
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -

The Coast Guard and crew members of surrounding vessels are responding to a pre-dawn fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said early Thursday.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports  that aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, were en route to the platform.

Four people aboard the platform evacuated into the water and were rescued by the Mary Wyatt Milano, a supply vessel, the Coast Guard said. No injuries have been reported.

Personnel aboard four vessels are fighting the fire.

Crew members aboard the 130-foot Mary Wyatt Milano are among those battling the blaze, Coast Guard officials said.

Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, was on its way to the platform early Thursday, the Coast Guard added in its statement. Clean Gulf is a non-profit oil industry cooperative that responds to spills and provides equipment to help clean them up, according to its website.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

