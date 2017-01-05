Creek Turnpike Starts Using PlatePay At Jenks Interchange

Starting Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has a new way to pay tolls at one entrance/exit ramp on the Creek Turnpike.

OTA calls it PlatePay, and its located at the Peoria-Elm interchange.

PlatePay takes a picture of your license plate and sends a bill to the vehicle owner.

This is the only interchange on the Creek Turnpike using PlatePay. At all other entrance and exit ramps you can either go through the PikePass lane or pay cash at the toll booth.

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work on the system, OTA representatives said. The westbound off-ramp is under construction and will open at 11 a.m.

OTA says this is a pilot program and they will be evaluating it before expanding it to other turnpikes across Oklahoma.

