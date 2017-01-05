Neighbors Asked To Check Security Cameras In Tulsa Hit-And-Run Investigation

Tulsa Police are asking for help from neighbors and businesses in the area of a hit-and-run collision that killed a Sapulpa educator Tuesday.

Michael Reid died on January 3, 2017. He was on his morning run on the Sheridan bridge trail over the Creek Turnpike when a vehicle hit him and drove off.

Police had said they were looking for a white truck with loud exhaust in connection with the incident. On Thursday, they said they've spoken to that person.

According to police, the information about the white truck with the loud exhaust came from a man who lives in the area who believes he heard the collision and heard a loud exhaust at the same time. Police said he told them he'd seen the truck and heard its exhaust in the past.

Police said they believe they've spoken with the driver of the white truck with the loud exhaust. They said he travels along Sheridan regularly and told them he stopped at the scene of the collision and talked with original first responders but left before police arrived.

Early in the investigation police said they had found front grill parts at the scene. They now say those could be from a previous collision.

Police are now asking all residents who live in neighborhoods on either side of Sheridan between 91st and 102nd who have security camera systems to review their security footage for the time frame between 5:35 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

They want to know if the video shows anyone stopping within camera view, getting out and looking at the front of the vehicle. Police are also asking all businesses in the area to do the same. They say no types of vehicles have been eliminated.



If you see something on your security system along these lines, police ask that you call the Riverside Traffic Unit at 918-596-1134 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).