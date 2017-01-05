Rogers County Juvenile Dies From The Flu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Juvenile Dies From The Flu

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The latest influenza report from the Oklahoma Department of Health shows a Rogers County juvenile between the ages of 5 and 17 is the state's latest flu-related death.

The Oklahoma Department of Health released its latest influenza report Thursday with the number of flu deaths now at three.  The other two deaths occurred in December 2016 in Johnston and Tulsa counties.  The OSDH says both deaths were persons 65 years of age or older.

12/29/2016 Related Story: First Flu Death Confirmed In Tulsa County

Meanwhile, the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 49 in the past week, state health officials said. 

As of January 3rd, 2017, the OSDH says 152 people have had to spend time in the hospital since the flu season began in October. 

Last week, the department reported 97 hospitalizations in 31 counties.

The new hospitalizations over the past week happened in Adair, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Mayes, McClain, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woodward counties.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations from across the state, with 37, followed 26 in Oklahoma County and 13 in Cleveland County.  Oklahoma County has had 17 confirmed flu cases.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October:

  • Adair 2
  • Canadian 3
  • Carter  2
  • Cherokee 1
  • Cleveland  13
  • Comanche 2
  • Creek  9
  • Garfield 3
  • Garvin 1
  • Harper 1
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 1
  • Kay 3
  • Lincoln 2
  • Logan  9
  • Major 1
  • Mayes 4
  • McClain 4
  • McCurtain 1
  • Muskogee  3
  • Noble 1
  • Oklahoma  26
  • Okmulgee 1
  • Pawnee 2
  • Payne 2
  • Pontotoc 2
  • Pottawatomie  2
  • Rogers 4
  • Seminole  1
  • Stephens  1
  • Tulsa  37
  • Wagoner 3 
  • Washington 2 
  • Washita 1 
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.