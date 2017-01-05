Rogers County Juvenile Dies From The Flu

The latest influenza report from the Oklahoma Department of Health shows a Rogers County juvenile between the ages of 5 and 17 is the state's latest flu-related death.

The Oklahoma Department of Health released its latest influenza report Thursday with the number of flu deaths now at three. The other two deaths occurred in December 2016 in Johnston and Tulsa counties. The OSDH says both deaths were persons 65 years of age or older.

12/29/2016 Related Story: First Flu Death Confirmed In Tulsa County

Meanwhile, the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 49 in the past week, state health officials said.

As of January 3rd, 2017, the OSDH says 152 people have had to spend time in the hospital since the flu season began in October.

Last week, the department reported 97 hospitalizations in 31 counties.

The new hospitalizations over the past week happened in Adair, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Mayes, McClain, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woodward counties.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations from across the state, with 37, followed 26 in Oklahoma County and 13 in Cleveland County. Oklahoma County has had 17 confirmed flu cases.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October:

Adair 2

Canadian 3

Carter 2

Cherokee 1

Cleveland 13

Comanche 2

Creek 9

Garfield 3

Garvin 1

Harper 1

Hughes 1

Johnston 1

Kay 3

Lincoln 2

Logan 9

Major 1

Mayes 4

McClain 4

McCurtain 1

Muskogee 3

Noble 1

Oklahoma 26

Okmulgee 1

Pawnee 2

Payne 2

Pontotoc 2

Pottawatomie 2

Rogers 4

Seminole 1

Stephens 1

Tulsa 37

Wagoner 3

Washington 2

Washita 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.