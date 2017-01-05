New Glenpool Health Complex To Be More Than Just Hospital

St. Francis announced it would build the hospital in September of 2015, but that got pushed back.

Workers are building a new St. Francis health complex in Glenpool; the project has been in the works since 2015 and is now coming to life.

People who live there said before the construction started the area of Highway 75 and 151st Street marked the end of the line for development in Glenpool - it's now the spark the city needed to grow even more.

With each scoop of dirt, the vision for the new St. Francis health complex comes closer to reality, but there's still quite a bit more time before the 49,000 square foot, two-story building is complete.

Glenpool City Manager Roger Kolman said, "For a long time it kind of drug along, and not for any fault of St. Francis. The way that the agency works, the Department of Health that oversees the construction of new medical facilities, they have to review all the plans."

Construction, instead, started a week ago. It's now estimated to be done by 2018, and several people living in Glenpool, southwest Tulsa, eastern Creek County and the northern part of Okmulgee County.

Once done, there will be primary physicians, an emergency room, Warren Clinic, mammography center, outpatient therapy and more.

Having access to better medical care means better health, and city representatives say with better health comes economic growth.

Kolman said, "The St. Francis project has actually been a kick starter for the City of Glenpool and the surrounding areas."

The city manager said, since the hospital announcement, a major car dealership announced plans to build near Highway 75 and 166th, a major retailer also entered an agreement to build behind the health complex.

"We'll have doctors and nurses that would not normally be here and they will stay in the community and spend money in the community," Kolman said.

The health complex will offer a variety of features, including: