New Glenpool Health Complex To Be More Than Just Hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Glenpool Health Complex To Be More Than Just Hospital

Posted: Updated:
St. Francis announced it would build the hospital in September of 2015, but that got pushed back. St. Francis announced it would build the hospital in September of 2015, but that got pushed back.
Glenpool City Manager Roger Kolman. Glenpool City Manager Roger Kolman.
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Workers are building a new St. Francis health complex in Glenpool; the project has been in the works since 2015 and is now coming to life.

People who live there said before the construction started the area of Highway 75 and 151st Street marked the end of the line for development in Glenpool - it's now the spark the city needed to grow even more.

With each scoop of dirt, the vision for the new St. Francis health complex comes closer to reality, but there's still quite a bit more time before the 49,000 square foot, two-story building is complete.

St. Francis announced it would build the hospital in September of 2015, but that got pushed back.

9/15/2015 Related Story: Saint Francis To Open Health Complex In Glenpool

Glenpool City Manager Roger Kolman said, "For a long time it kind of drug along, and not for any fault of St. Francis. The way that the agency works, the Department of Health that oversees the construction of new medical facilities, they have to review all the plans."

Construction, instead, started a week ago. It's now estimated to be done by 2018, and several people living in Glenpool, southwest Tulsa, eastern Creek County and the northern part of Okmulgee County.

Once done, there will be primary physicians, an emergency room, Warren Clinic, mammography center, outpatient therapy and more.

Having access to better medical care means better health, and city representatives say with better health comes economic growth.

Kolman said, "The St. Francis project has actually been a kick starter for the City of Glenpool and the surrounding areas."

The city manager said, since the hospital announcement, a major car dealership announced plans to build near Highway 75 and 166th, a major retailer also entered an agreement to build behind the health complex.

"We'll have doctors and nurses that would not normally be here and they will stay in the community and spend money in the community," Kolman said.

The health complex will offer a variety of features, including:

  • Easy and convenient access from Highway 75 and 151st Street
  • A Level 3 emergency department with eight exam rooms and one trauma bay - which will offer the same level of care available at Saint Francis Hospital South. The center will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed around the clock by board certified emergency medicine providers
  • Large open air waiting areas
  • Ancillary services such as a full service lab, X-ray, CT, ultrasound, bone density scanning and mammography
  • Outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy with four treatment rooms and a modality room
  • A new Warren Clinic office with 12 exam rooms

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.