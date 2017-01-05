Police Identify Woman As Person Of Interest In Tulsa Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Identify Woman As Person Of Interest In Tulsa Murder

Posted: Updated:
Police say this is a photo of Shakiyla Colvin. Police say this is a photo of Shakiyla Colvin.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police identified a woman as a person of interest in a murder that happened last month.

Police say they are looking for Shakiyla Colvin, 26, in the murder of Joshua Farrar in the 1400 block of East Admiral on December 20, 2016.

Farrar and Andrew McGee were involved in some sort of illegal transaction when McGee shot Farrar, according to police. Police have already arrested McGee.

12/20/2016 Related Story: Arrest Made In Tulsa's 80th Homicide Of 2016

Detectives say Colvin was driving the SUV that brought McGee to the scene where the shooting happened and Colvin drove off when McGee killed Farrar.

They say they've spoken to Colvin on the phone three times but she has failed to show up for questioning. 

Police say Colvin, also known as Kiki, is a black female who is 5' 3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. They say she was driving a green Jeep Cherokee.

If you have information on the location of Colvin and the green Jeep Cherokee you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.