Police Identify Woman As Person Of Interest In Tulsa Murder

Police say this is a photo of Shakiyla Colvin.

Tulsa Police identified a woman as a person of interest in a murder that happened last month.

Police say they are looking for Shakiyla Colvin, 26, in the murder of Joshua Farrar in the 1400 block of East Admiral on December 20, 2016.

Farrar and Andrew McGee were involved in some sort of illegal transaction when McGee shot Farrar, according to police. Police have already arrested McGee.

12/20/2016 Related Story: Arrest Made In Tulsa's 80th Homicide Of 2016

Detectives say Colvin was driving the SUV that brought McGee to the scene where the shooting happened and Colvin drove off when McGee killed Farrar.

They say they've spoken to Colvin on the phone three times but she has failed to show up for questioning.

Police say Colvin, also known as Kiki, is a black female who is 5' 3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. They say she was driving a green Jeep Cherokee.

If you have information on the location of Colvin and the green Jeep Cherokee you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.