Tulsa Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Rape

News

Tulsa Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Rape

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former Tulsa doctor learned how long he'll be in prison after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The victim's mother was in the courtroom as Gerald Snider, 73, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Snider walked into court with several other inmates Thursday morning.

The State brought up the victim's mother, who said the incident changed her daughter's life and that Snider was like a grandfather to her children.

11/4/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Doctor Convicted Of Raping Girl

Police say Snider was babysitting the girl and her brother in his home when the crime took place.

Convicted of first-degree rape and possession of child porn, Snider told the court he has many accolades for his work and that's reason to trust him.

But the judge pointed out that Snider also received a federal prison sentence for conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud.

We talked with her off camera and she called the 14-year sentence fair.

Snider will also face three years of supervised release after the sentence.

