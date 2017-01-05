Trial Set For Two Rogers County Brothers Charged With Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Trial Set For Two Rogers County Brothers Charged With Murder

Posted: Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County judge has set September 11th, 2017 as the trial date for Gage and Dakota Shriver.

The two brothers are accused of hitting and killing Noelle New and badly injuring Miranda Talley in June of 2015.

11/24/2015 Related Story: Brothers Accused In Fatal Rogers County Hit-And-Run Bound Over For Trial

Dorothea Butanda, the mother of the Shriver brothers will also stand trial on accusations she lied to investigators.

There is a court hearing set for April to discuss if all three should be tried together.    

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.