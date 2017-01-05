Trial Set For Two Rogers County Brothers Charged With Murder

A Rogers County judge has set September 11th, 2017 as the trial date for Gage and Dakota Shriver.

The two brothers are accused of hitting and killing Noelle New and badly injuring Miranda Talley in June of 2015.

11/24/2015

Dorothea Butanda, the mother of the Shriver brothers will also stand trial on accusations she lied to investigators.

There is a court hearing set for April to discuss if all three should be tried together.