Loaded Handgun Confiscated From Tulsa High School Student

File photo of the McLain High School sign. File photo of the McLain High School sign.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Campus police confiscated a loaded handgun from a McLain High School student Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the district said the student was taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau. McLain High School is located at  4929 N Peoria Avenue.

Emma Garrett Nelson, manager of media relations for the district, released a statement on the incident, saying in part:

"We are grateful to our Campus Police Officers for their swift response and continued efforts to keep our community safe and secure. We are also thankful to the members of the McLain community who alerted Campus Police about the weapon and assisted with identifying the student involved. The actions of these individuals embody our core values of character, excellence, and team, and are a powerful reminder of why we should all say something if we see something."

A juvenile was shot during a football game at McLain in September.

9/2/2016 Related Story: Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Tulsa High School Football Game, Police Say

First responders said the bullet grazed the juvenile's head. Police arrested another juvenile in that case.  

