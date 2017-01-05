State Suspends License Of Muskogee County Juvenile Detention Center

Muskogee's Juvenile Detention Center is under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs temporarily revoked the center's license on December 21st after the suicide of a young man at the center.

Paula Christiansen with the OJA said, "The suspension was made in an abundance of caution as the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Office of Client Advocacy completes its investigation regarding a young man who died by suicide at the Muskogee County Detention Center."

He was not from Oklahoma but was in the care of the state as part of the Interstate Compact for Juveniles.

The OJA contracts with the center in Muskogee to provide beds for youths in custody.

Each center is responsible for staffing and the day to day operations.