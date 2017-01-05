State Suspends License Of Muskogee County Juvenile Detention Cen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Suspends License Of Muskogee County Juvenile Detention Center

Posted: Updated:
Graphic of police lights. Graphic of police lights.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee's Juvenile Detention Center is under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs temporarily revoked the center's license on December 21st after the suicide of a young man at the center.

Paula Christiansen with the OJA said, "The suspension was made in an abundance of caution as the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Office of Client Advocacy completes its investigation regarding a young man who died by suicide at the Muskogee County Detention Center."

He was not from Oklahoma but was in the care of the state as part of the Interstate Compact for Juveniles.

The OJA contracts with the center in Muskogee to provide beds for youths in custody.

Each center is responsible for staffing and the day to day operations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.