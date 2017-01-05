Tulsa's Harris Makes Winning Return Back To The Octagon

Gerald Harris started out on the MMA circuit with a 3-1 record in UFC.

Then out of nowhere, the fighting promotion released him after winning in other promotions. Following that, he retired

"My personal life was tough,” said Harris. “I was in a custody battle with my kids and that took over three years, so over those three years, I got my life back on track."

It was outside the octagon that he started a comedy career, started teaching locally at Metro Christian and started his own training center in Tulsa.

But then, he got the urge to come back.

"It's a time where I gave up. I remember the first time I ran a hill; I was a laying on the ground about to have an asthma attack,” he recalled.

But, he continued to workout to get at fighting weight with 185 lbs as his target.

"With coach in your ear, He's like the little angel on your shoulder,” Harris stated. “He convinced me that I could make another run… I talked to her and she said, ‘If you feel like you can do it, you know I got your back,’ and she became my nutritionist."

So, the man nicknamed “Hurricane” returned, sharpening his skills while management was making calls. But, he also made time to make calls himself and quickly found a promotion in Legacy and quickly found a fighter

"I'm very rarely on Twitter, but I went on Twitter and this guy actually called me out,” Harris explained. “Next, you know, contracts were signed."

His opponent in his first fight back was earlier this month against Aaron Cobb who was 7-3. That was before Harris beat him.

"We were training months in advance even before we knew we had a fight,” said Harris. “When you get in that cage, your instincts kick in.. when you pick somebody up, it's game time... when I knew it was over, it's just a joyous feeling. I can't explain it.”

Now, Harris is 1-0 in his comeback.

As for what's next?

"My goal is the UFC,” he said. “I'm 37 years old; I don't have time to rest."