Residents Writing Down New Year's Resolutions For City Of Okmulg - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Residents Writing Down New Year's Resolutions For City Of Okmulgee

Posted: Updated:
A chalkboard is sitting in Okmulgee's Main Street Office for people to write down goals for the city in 2017. A chalkboard is sitting in Okmulgee's Main Street Office for people to write down goals for the city in 2017.
Margret Hess is one of the people who call Okmulgee home and has their resolutions on the board. Margret Hess is one of the people who call Okmulgee home and has their resolutions on the board.
Hess is one of many who behind the big revamping of the downtown council house square called "Okmulgee Rising." Hess is one of many who behind the big revamping of the downtown council house square called "Okmulgee Rising."
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

New Year’s resolutions are just for individuals; this year, the City of Okmulgee is making plenty of them.

A chalkboard is sitting in Okmulgee's Main Street Office for people to write down goals for the city in 2017.

Several city leaders already put their ideas down - mostly they want everyone to continue the positive momentum.

Okmulgee resident Margret Hess said, "To see people in this community step up and have a medium, to share their vision, share their dreams, that's how Okmulgee Rising started, with just a vision and a dream."

Hess is one of the people who call Okmulgee home and has their resolutions on the board.

8/11/2016 Related Story: Husband, Wife, Take Steps To Bring New Life To Old Okmulgee Building

"I want to see life in every single building on Main Street,” she said. “If you'd asked me that three years ago I would've just said that could never happen. I truly believe in my heart that is a real possibility."

Hess is one of many who behind the big revamping of the downtown council house square called "Okmulgee Rising."

"I know that 2017 is going to bring an increase in business in downtown. We're going to have more people coming downtown to visit, to live, to see what's happening in downtown Okmulgee," she said.

Okmulgee City Councilor and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Secretary of the Interior Christoper Azbell wants to see increased partnerships between the tribe and its capital city.

"I'm a Creek citizen, but I also live in Okmulgee, and so my goal for Okmulgee is to enhance quality of life for all citizens," he said.

Azbell said the city is gearing up for several street, sidewalk and trail projects in the new year.

He said, "We want to set some goals in the community, take these kind of like a community brainstorming.”

The board sits at Okmulgee's Main Street Office and everyone is welcome to write on the board.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.