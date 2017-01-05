Residents Writing Down New Year's Resolutions For City Of Okmulgee

Hess is one of many who behind the big revamping of the downtown council house square called "Okmulgee Rising."

A chalkboard is sitting in Okmulgee's Main Street Office for people to write down goals for the city in 2017.

New Year’s resolutions are just for individuals; this year, the City of Okmulgee is making plenty of them.

Several city leaders already put their ideas down - mostly they want everyone to continue the positive momentum.

Okmulgee resident Margret Hess said, "To see people in this community step up and have a medium, to share their vision, share their dreams, that's how Okmulgee Rising started, with just a vision and a dream."

"I want to see life in every single building on Main Street,” she said. “If you'd asked me that three years ago I would've just said that could never happen. I truly believe in my heart that is a real possibility."

"I know that 2017 is going to bring an increase in business in downtown. We're going to have more people coming downtown to visit, to live, to see what's happening in downtown Okmulgee," she said.

Okmulgee City Councilor and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Secretary of the Interior Christoper Azbell wants to see increased partnerships between the tribe and its capital city.

"I'm a Creek citizen, but I also live in Okmulgee, and so my goal for Okmulgee is to enhance quality of life for all citizens," he said.

Azbell said the city is gearing up for several street, sidewalk and trail projects in the new year.

He said, "We want to set some goals in the community, take these kind of like a community brainstorming.”

The board sits at Okmulgee's Main Street Office and everyone is welcome to write on the board.