Claremore Police Bring Back Citizens Academy After 4-Year Hiatus

The department had to stop the citizens academy four years ago due to budget cuts, but officers realized it's so important they had to bring it back.

Sergeant Jamie Starling is a 12-year veteran of the Claremore Police Department. Most people in the community she serves have no idea what she does day in, day out.

"The big misconception is what we do or why we handle individually, every day," Starling said.

That's why the department is bringing back its citizens academy.

Every week for about three months, officers will expose community members to the kinds of situations they deal with on the job. They'll test firearms and Tasers, handle simulated domestic assault calls and even search buildings for evidence.

Chief Stan Brown with Claremore police said, "It allows our citizens to see us as people just like them."

The project is close to Brown's heart. He said it helps citizens better understand how complicated police work can be.

And, it allows officers to form better relationships with their community - something they look forward to.

Starling said, "It's really a positive interaction for us as well as the citizens."

The citizens academy took a four-year hiatus in 2012 due to budget cuts. This year, though, officers wanted to bring it back, and were willing to make sacrifices.

Some took pay cuts, others will teach the citizens academy for free because, they say, the rewards are worth it.

"No single one of us holds all the answers to the problem we face today," Brown said.

You must be at least 21 years old with no felony convictions to apply for the Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is free of charge for accepted students and meets Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30.

To apply, email Captain Milburn Litterell at mlitterell@claremorecity.com before Jan. 28.

There are 21 open spots, but Brown said, if there is enough interest, the department may expand the class.