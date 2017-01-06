Trucks Treat Roads & Highways Across Tulsa, Southeast Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Trucks Treat Roads & Highways Across Tulsa, Southeast Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says its plows and salt trucks started treating roads at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials say streets were snow-packed but passable, especially south of 36th Street North.

Tulsa has 52 salt trucks out right now and officials say they will keep them out through until street conditions improve.  

The City of Broken Arrow says 10 of its trucks started sanding and plowing arterial roads at midnight. Officials say there is a layer of salt and sand underneath the snow which should help keep ice from forming once they remove the snow.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

The snow led to several wrecks including one on the Creek Turnpike at Yale.  The OHP says a pickup slid off the highway and struck a light pole.

A sand truck also rolled onto its side in the 4200 block of south Highway 75.  The crash closed down one lane of the highway until workers could right the truck and tow it away..

No one was hurt in either wreck.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation trucks are working to sand and clear highways across Tulsa County and a number of counties south and east of Tulsa.

ODOT says there are some slick spots in Tulsa and snow covered roads across east central Oklahoma. 

Law enforcement urges drivers to stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.  

Drivers also need to allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking and be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
