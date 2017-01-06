Snow Closes Tulsa-Area Schools

Tulsa Public Schools and a number of other school districts are closed Friday due to the snowy road conditions.

Tulsa Public School superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist acknowledged on Twitter that while the snow isn't much, the district closed for safety concerns.

Morning all! I know it isn't much, but our assessment is that safety requires we close school today. NO SCHOOL today in Tulsa Public Scl. — Deborah Gist (@deborahgist) January 6, 2017

