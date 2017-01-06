Burglar Shoots At Tulsa Homeowner

Police say a car burglar shot at a Tulsa homeowner who confronted him early Friday.

Officers said the incident happened in the 500 block of South Yorktown just after midnight.

Police said the homeowner went outside and saw someone trying to break into his car. The burglar fired a shot at the homeowner before driving off in a Lincoln SUV, according to police.

An officer located the SUV parked next to a home near 4th and 33rd West Avenue. Officers said the SUV was empty and no one was inside the home.

Police said the homeowner was not injured.