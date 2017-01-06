Blake Shelton To Open Country-Themed Venue In Tishomingo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Blake Shelton To Open Country-Themed Venue In Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma -

Blake Shelton says he is bringing a new business to his hometown of Tishomingo.

After Miranda Lambert closed the Pink Pistol in Tishomingo, her ex-husband Blake Shelton bought the building.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas said Blake announced his plans for the building on Thursday.

In a news release, Shelton said it will be a retail and entertainment venue that celebrates the country lifestyle.

"It's amazing to me to see a song that's been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,"said Blake Shelton.

Ole Red Tishomingo is set to open later this year and a similar business in Nashville will open in 2018.

