Tulsa, Broken Arrow Crews Busy Treating Snow-Covered Streets

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's streets are getting better thanks to an army of salt trucks which have been out since 3 a.m.

The City of Tulsa says it's using 52 trucks and they'll stay out until the temperature gets above freezing which might not happen until Saturday afternoon.

The City of Broken Arrow also sent its trucks out as well early Friday.  The city says ten trucks are plowing as well as putting down a layer of salt and sand.

Officials say six trucks began working at midnight pre-treating bridges across Broken Arrow. Four more trucks were then sent out at about 4 a.m. to begin plowing the main streets.

Both cities remind drivers to slow down and give their salt trucks and plows plenty of space.

