Sand Truck Rolls Over On Tulsa Highway

A sand truck operated by a contractor for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation was involved in a wreck Friday morning.

The truck was southbound on Highway 75 near West 41st Street when it rolled onto its side.

The crash closed down one lane of the highway.

News On 6 storm tracker Darren Stephens was on the scene as workers pulled the truck back onto its wheels. The truck was eventually towed away and the southbound lane reopened.

Workers had to clean up diesel fuel which had also leaked from the truck's fuel tanks.

Officials say the driver was not injured.