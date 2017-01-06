From Hospital To Jail For Teen Shot By Tulsa Police At End Of Ch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

From Hospital To Jail For Teen Shot By Tulsa Police At End Of Chase

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Chekota Whitetree. Booking photo of Chekota Whitetree.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A teenager shot by police at the end of a chase last month faces a long list of charges.

Chekota Whitetree, 14, faces five counts ranging from 1st-degree robbery to larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Tulsa Police booked him into the Tulsa County jail after he was released from the hospital. 

Police say he and three other suspects carjacked a woman last month, then shot at police as officers chased them.

12/16/2016 Related Story: TPD Makes Four Arrests Connected To Carjacking, Chase, Shooting

Police arrested two of the suspects the night of the chase. They arrested the third, Tevin Whitetree, the next day after they say he taunted police on Facebook.

Chekota Whitetree was the driver, police say. One of the officers chasing him had to use his squad car to disable the stolen car and end the chase.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.