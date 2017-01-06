From Hospital To Jail For Teen Shot By Tulsa Police At End Of Chase

A teenager shot by police at the end of a chase last month faces a long list of charges.

Chekota Whitetree, 14, faces five counts ranging from 1st-degree robbery to larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Tulsa Police booked him into the Tulsa County jail after he was released from the hospital.

Police say he and three other suspects carjacked a woman last month, then shot at police as officers chased them.

Police arrested two of the suspects the night of the chase. They arrested the third, Tevin Whitetree, the next day after they say he taunted police on Facebook.

Chekota Whitetree was the driver, police say. One of the officers chasing him had to use his squad car to disable the stolen car and end the chase.