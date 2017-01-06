Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Tulsa Officials Following Crutcher Shooting

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to five counts of interstate communication with intent to injure Tulsa officials.

According to a news release, an investigation revealed Jeffrey Stevens from East Lyme, Connecticut, used the internet to threaten to kill local law enforcement, a prosecutor, a judge and their immediate families.

The release says it happened between September 19, 2016, and September 22, 2016, in wake of the Terence Crutcher shooting.

US Attorney, Danny Williams said, “Stevens used the internet to intentionally disseminate threats to kill in order to impact the professional responsibilities and duties of those involved in the prosecution of Terence Crutcher case. This type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated.”

Stevens faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.