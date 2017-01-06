New Paradise Cove Theater Opens With Sold Out Show - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Paradise Cove Theater Opens With Sold Out Show

Annie Chang, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

City leaders call the new Paradise Cove Theater a little slice of Las Vegas in Tulsa.

The theater opened Friday inside the River Spirit Casino Resort and a big name in country music was the opening act.

Grammy-nominated country artist Chris Young is performing the very first show here at Paradise Cove. Leaders say it's a good start to hopefully a long line of big-name performers.

The very first show held inside Paradise Cove was a sold out one.

City and tribe leaders said it's a good sign for the concert venue, which officially opened Friday.

“The venue is absolutely spectacular, the sound is even better,” said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casino CEO, Pat Crofts.

The River Spirit Casino Resort hotel officially opened last week and the Ruth's Chris Steakhouse will open later this month.

The concert venue is another piece of that entertainment puzzle.

Crofts said, “We've got everything you need for a full resort, but an entertainment, with top-level entertainment, is certainly part of the mix.

The bigger picture, though, is Tulsa as a whole. City leaders say Paradise Cove will help build Tulsa's reputation as a music town.

“It will give us a chance to continue to exhibit the music, the brand of Oklahoma music, and to keep it alive and well and prosperous here in Tulsa,” said Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO Mike Neal.

Neal said that's important because people like music, meaning more tourists will make the trip to Tulsa, and more companies and employees will make Tulsa their permanent home.

“Cities who have developed the river, cities who have live, strong music scenes are prosperous cities that attract talent,” said Neal.

Paradise Cove is part of phase two of the entire Resort expansion worth about $365 million.

