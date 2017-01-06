Fire Damages Osage County Home Northwest Of Tulsa

Firefighters say two residents of a home northwest of Tulsa in rural Osage County are safe after it caught on fire Friday evening.

The Tulsa Fire Department was called to the home in the 2800 block of West 53rd Street North just after 9 p.m. The home is located about a mile west of Osage Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the home and two residents standing outside.

Because the home is outside Tulsa city limits, the Oklahoma Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate the fire's cause.