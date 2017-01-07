Tulsa Restaurant Workers Locked In Freezer During Robbery

Police say an armed man locked employees of a Tulsa restaurant in a walk-in freezer during an armed robbery early Saturday.

Officers say the robbery happened at the Taco Bueno in the 6500 block of East 21st Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Employees told police a man who had covered his face entered the business and took money before forcing them into the freezer.

Police say the man then ran off.

Officers arrived and got the workers out of the freezer. They say none of those workers were injured in the robbery.