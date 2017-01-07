Three Horses, Two Pigs Killed In Sapulpa Barn Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Three Horses, Two Pigs Killed In Sapulpa Barn Fire

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say three horses and two pigs died when a barn on the northeast side of Sapupla caught on fire early Saturday.

Sapulpa firefighters were called to the intersection of East Hill Avenue and North Ross Street just before 5:30 a.m.  They said an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper driving on the nearby Turner Turnpike saw the flames and called the fire department.

When they arrived, firefighters found the entire barn as well as the hay stored inside was on fire.

Firefighters believe a heat lamp, which was being used to keep the animals warm may have sparked the fire.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to a home located just west of the barn.

A family friend says the horses and pigs were the childrens' animals that they were raising as show animals.

