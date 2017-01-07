Firefighters Battle The Cold To Put Out Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Firefighters Battle The Cold To Put Out Tulsa House Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters battled cold temperatures and icy roads to put out a south Tulsa house fire late Friday.

The home is located in the 7300 block of South Darlington.

At around 11:40 p.m. firefighters were called when a resident returned home to find smoke coming from roof.  

Because of the cold temperatures, District Chief Ronnie Cole says firefighters had to be very careful driving to the home because of slick roads and to keep the water used to fight the fire from freezing.

Once they got to the home, it took firefighters only minutes to extinguish the fire which they believe started in a bedroom.

Red Cross was called to help the home's three residents find a place to stay.

