Sunshine Will Lead To A Warming Trend Across Oklahoma

We hit rock bottom on the deep freeze early Saturday and now temperatures have nowhere to go but up as a warming trend begins this weekend!

By the middle of our Saturday much of eastern Oklahoma will have spent at least 72 straight hours below freezing, but sunshine returning will help usher in some more manageable afternoon conditions today.

Afternoon highs look to nudge a degree or two above freezing in the Tulsa metro and across far NE OK. Snow remains on the ground in areas south of Tulsa, and that snow cover will likely keep our highs just below freezing south of Tulsa today.

Thankfully, winds will be quite light all throughout the day, which will make the bitter cold a little more bearable! Winds look to remain generally under 10 miles per hour for our Saturday.

Very dry air in place will allow for another frigid night and early morning Sunday, with lows back in the teens around Tulsa but likely single digits to perhaps near zero where snow remains on the ground. A stronger south breeze begins to kick in on Sunday, which should usher our highs up into the low 40s as we thaw out a bit more to wrap up the weekend.

That strong south breeze will continue into the start of the work week, bringing in more mild air for this time of year. A deck of clouds may hamper the warming trend on Monday, but temperatures still look to climb towards the 40s and 50s Monday afternoon.

The real surge of almost spring-like air arrives on Tuesday as temperatures look to surge into the 60s to perhaps near 70 degrees! A weak front arriving in the middle of the week may level off our temperatures a few degrees, but 50s and low 60s look to stick around through Thursday.

Another fairly strong cold front appears to be looming by the end of next week, so enjoy that big warming trend once it returns! There may be some wintry weather potential with that cold air late next week and next weekend, but it’s still far too soon to know any specifics on that. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you advised!