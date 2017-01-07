Some Oklahoma Highways Remain Slick And Hazardous

State highway officials report driving conditions continue to improve across Oklahoma one day after a snowstorm moved across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says as temperatures rise, snow and ice on highways has begun to melt off the surface of the roads.

However, ODOT reports some highways still remain slick and hazardous from the Panhandle to southern Oklahoma.

www.okroads.org

The department is urging drivers to reduce speed and plan extra time into their travel plans.

You can also check out current road conditions in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Texas.