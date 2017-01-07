Family Looking For Missing Eufaula Mom Creates Message In The Snow

A McIntosh County family hopes someone knows where a missing Eufaula mother is and they used Friday's snowfall to help find her.

Peggy McGuire was last seen on Monday, November 16, 2015, dropping her son off at school.

Her family carved out a massive message in the snow, pleading for someone to help find Peggy.

Sheriff's deputies found Peggy McGuire's truck parked at TJ's Ice House west of Eufaula shortly after she disappeared. They said a surveillance camera captured someone driving McGuire’s truck into the parking lot and then walking away.

Anyone with information about Peggy McGuire or her disappearance can call the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 918-689-2526.