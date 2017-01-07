Detached Flue Pipes Cause Problems For Green Country Residents - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Detached Flue Pipes Cause Problems For Green Country Residents

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

A heating specialist in Wagoner is noticing an alarming trend; he's finding some people's exhaust pipes from their furnaces and water heaters have come loose, leaking dangerous Carbon monoxide into their homes.

The exhaust pipes were talking about are also called the Flue. It's possible some of the high-wind storms we had this summer knocked the pipes out of place and people are not finding out until just now.

Wind storms this summer tore up roofs and knocked trees and branches down, some of which caused damage to people's homes.

Eric Hall with Hall's Heat and Air says he's seen more than a dozen homes that have had their Flue exhaust pipes knocked loose. He says he has seen more this year than in the past 15 years he's worked the area. 

He says both furnaces and water heaters can have this problem. 

He encourages you to at least give yours a visual inspection, especially if you had any roof damage that could have jarred your exhaust pipes loose.

"An install, they are just sitting on there,” Hall explained. “That's how most of them are installed. And so, any type of jarring on the roof, a limb hits, roofers up there redoing the roof, they don't realize what's happened… I've head several of these."

Of course, the folks at the fire station also encourage you to install a carbon monoxide detector in your home, primarily in the area you sleep. 

If you think your exhaust pipes are loose, you are encouraged to call a heating expert and have them inspect your home. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.