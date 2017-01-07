One Dead In Ottawa County Officer-Involved Shooting

OSBI was brought in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Ottawa County near Grand Lake.

According to OSBI, a member of the sheriff's office fatally shot Travis Baker after Baker reportedly pointed a handgun at the lawman.

Early Saturday, Baker was suspected of stealing multiple cars and breaking into homes in the area, OSBI says.

Area law enforcement engaged in a vehicle pursuit that afternoon. According to OSBI, Baker abandoned his vehicle and attempted to evade the area.

OSBI says officers then pursued him in a wooded area on foot until the fatal shot was fired.

Baker, from the Ottawa County area, died at the scene.

No date of birth is available at this time.

No officers were hurt.