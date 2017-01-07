Runners Brave Cold For Runway Run 5K - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Runners Brave Cold For Runway Run 5K

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three hundred runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning for the third annual Runway Run 5k.

Organizers say runners not only got a unique view while running by airplanes and jets but are also helping spark interest in aviation.

That's because the money raised is going back to support Tulsa’s Air and Space Museum.

"The whole purpose of the air and space museum is to plant that aviation seed so that young people get the bug for aviation and want to become pilots, or mechanics or work in the aviation industry,” explained Air and Space Museum Chairman Bill Christiansen.

Everyone who participated this morning got a day pass to the Air and Space Museum.

