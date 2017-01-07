Cowboys Drop Close Contest In Waco, Baylor Avoids Upset

Saturday night, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team dropped a close contest to Baylor in Waco.

This matchup showcased much better overall effort by the Cowboys compared to what they showed in Wednesday night’s loss to Texas in Austin.

But some simple things hurt OSU in a big way in the 61-57 loss.

The team went 11-20 from the free throw line. The Cowboys left way too many free points at the charity stripe.

They also gave up too many points in the paint to the Bears, especially in the second half.

With the win, Baylor will now most likely move to No. 1 in college basketball when the polls come out early next week.

Up Next

The Cowboys return home from their two-game Texas road swing to host Iowa State mid-week in Stillwater.