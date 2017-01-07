Cowboys Drop Close Contest In Waco, Baylor Avoids Upset - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cowboys Drop Close Contest In Waco, Baylor Avoids Upset

Posted: Updated:
WACO, Texas -

Saturday night, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team dropped a close contest to Baylor in Waco.

This matchup showcased much better overall effort by the Cowboys compared to what they showed in Wednesday night’s loss to Texas in Austin.

But some simple things hurt OSU in a big way in the 61-57 loss.

The team went 11-20 from the free throw line.  The Cowboys left way too many free points at the charity stripe.

They also gave up too many points in the paint to the Bears, especially in the second half. 

With the win, Baylor will now most likely move to No. 1 in college basketball when the polls come out early next week. 

Up Next

The Cowboys return home from their two-game Texas road swing to host Iowa State mid-week in Stillwater.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.