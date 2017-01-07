Former Sooners Remember Jimbo Elrod - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Sooners Remember Jimbo Elrod

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Sooner great Jimbo Elrod was laid to rest Saturday.

"Sometimes I think God even chuckled at Jimbo," joked his former teammate Dewey Selmon.

Hundreds of people turned to Asbury United Methodist Church for what his daughter described not as a funeral, but a celebration of Elrod's life.

"Every winning team, I think, needs a Jimbo Elrod," Selmon stated.

In attendance were more than two dozen former Sooners and coaches to celebrate that life, one that impacted so many.

"No matter what the hardship was, no matter what the setback was, he was always able to rebound with a positive attitude,” said Joe Washington. “He was always a go-getter."

Barry Switzer added, "Players are, to some extent, like my children, an extension of our family, and when you lose one this early, it's really something that you don't want to happen. I want to live a long time, but I want to go before they do."

Tony Casillas said, “If I did it all over again, I would tell him, I said, ‘Brother, you're the main reason why I was able to go on because you took the time, you inspired me every day.’”

During the service, there was a video that, in part, celebrated Elrod's football career at OU and in the NFL. But, the attendance showed his impact extended far beyond the field. 

