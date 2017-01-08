Tulsa Firefighters Calendar Raises Money For Fire Museum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters Calendar Raises Money For Fire Museum

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
The Tulsa Firefighters Hot Shots Calendars are now available for purchase. The Tulsa Firefighters Hot Shots Calendars are now available for purchase.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Firefighters Hot Shots Calendars are now available for purchase, TFD said. 

The annual calendar is a way for the firefighters to support the establishment of the Tulsa Fire Museum, which will be located at 1010 East 8th Street in the historic Tulsa Fire Alarm Building. 

The calendars are currently for sale at these locations: The Haley Boutique 35th & Peoria, The Snow Goose in Utica Square, Margaritaville Tulsa gift shop on 83rd & Riverside Drive, On the Corner on Main St in Broken Arrow, IDA RED, Decopolis 5th & Boston and the Firefighters Credit Union 9200 E 41st Street.

Calendars may also be purchased online at Firehouse Trophies and Gifts.

Calendars are $15 and all proceeds benefit the Tulsa Fire Museum. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.