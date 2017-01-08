Tulsa Firefighters Calendar Raises Money For Fire Museum

The Tulsa Firefighters Hot Shots Calendars are now available for purchase.

The annual calendar is a way for the firefighters to support the establishment of the Tulsa Fire Museum, which will be located at 1010 East 8th Street in the historic Tulsa Fire Alarm Building.

The calendars are currently for sale at these locations: The Haley Boutique 35th & Peoria, The Snow Goose in Utica Square, Margaritaville Tulsa gift shop on 83rd & Riverside Drive, On the Corner on Main St in Broken Arrow, IDA RED, Decopolis 5th & Boston and the Firefighters Credit Union 9200 E 41st Street.

Calendars may also be purchased online at Firehouse Trophies and Gifts.

Calendars are $15 and all proceeds benefit the Tulsa Fire Museum.