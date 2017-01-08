Maud's 90-Year-Old Water Tower Leaks, Freezes During Cold Snap - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Maud's 90-Year-Old Water Tower Leaks, Freezes During Cold Snap


MAUD, Oklahoma -

The freezing weather is causing big problems in the small Oklahoma town of Maud. The city's nearly 90-year-old water tower is leaking about 30,000 gallons of water a day.

Maud is on the boundary between Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

With temperatures below freezing, that water has turned into a huge icicle.

The leak has caused a drop in water pressure and there are serious concerns over whether firefighters would have enough water if there's a fire.

The city said the leak should be fixed in the next two weeks.

