Oklahoma City Police K9 Featured In National Calendar

Oklahoma City Police K9 Kye was killed in the line of duty in August 2014. He is honored in the Vested Interest In K9s, Inc. 2017 calendar

The 2017 Vested Interest In K9s, Inc. calendars are now available for purchase, and an Oklahoma City Police K9 is featured in the calendar.

Oklahoma City Police K9, Kayne, is featured in the calendar among several other K9s from across the United States.

K9 Kayne's partner is OKC Sgt. Ryan Stark and the pair have been partners for nearly two years.

Kayne stepped in as Stark's partner in January 2015 after Stark's K9 partner, Kye, was killed in the line of duty August 25, 2014. K9 Kye is also honored in the calendar for his service.

K9 Kayne is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who's trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

Vested Interest In K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

VIK9s recently donated vests to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office K9s Edo and Max, and also to Oklahoma Highway Patrol K9 Dak.

The calendars are $15 plus shipping and 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to donate bullet and stab protective vests for law enforcement dogs, Vested Interest In K9's states on its website. Visit Vested Interest In K9s website to purchase a calendar or for more information.