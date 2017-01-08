Pawnee To Get Visit From Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich

Oklahoma's earthquakes have caught the attention of a well-known environmental activist.

The largest earthquake in Oklahoma history was centered in Pawnee last fall.

And the mayor said Erin Brockovich is coming to town this week.

Pawnee is a town that is all too familiar with earthquakes these days - the most recent tremors hit Monday - including a 3.7.

"They weren't the kind of quakes that we had over labor day, but they were more the individual tremors where you have one boom and it's gone," said City of Pawnee Mayor Brad Sewell.

Sewell said those didn't cause any noticeable problems. But you don't have to look far to find damage left behind from the largest earthquake in state history last September.

One of the most heavily damaged buildings from that 5.8 magnitude earthquake is on the National Register of Historic Places and the mayor said he's so thankful it's being repaired.

"It's a centerpiece in town," Sewell said. "I mean, a lot of our public events go on right around it. So to lose that building would just be a terrible blow."

The mayor said engineers inspected several of the town's buildings last week.

"He didn't mention any structural, like safety issues, but mainly issues that might have been earthquake caused that are going to need attention," Sewell said.

Those who live around Pawnee have seen a lot of damage as well, and many have taken legal against a handful of oil companies that have wastewater injection wells near Pawnee.

On Thursday, the attorneys heading up the class-action suit are bringing environmental activist Erin Brockovich to town to speak with folks affected by the quakes.

"She will talk about earthquakes and I guess civic engagement and citizens and trying to fight and effect change," Sewell said.

The mayor said the city has not taken any legal action but he said something needs to be done to minimize any earthquake-causing activity.

Brockovich is expected to speak Thursday, January 12, 2017, at noon at the Roam Chief Building on the Pawnee Tribal Complex in Pawnee. The public is welcome.