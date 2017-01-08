No. 20 Sooners Drop To No. 17 West Virginia In Morgantown - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No. 20 Sooners Drop To No. 17 West Virginia In Morgantown

By: Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, West Virgina -

Tynice Martin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Lanay Montgomery had 16 and 14 and No. 17 West Virginia defeated No. 20 Oklahoma 83-73 on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (14-2, 2-2 Big 12) used a 14-2 run to close the second quarter for a 42-25 lead. After the Sooners (12-4, 3-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, closed within 55-50 early in the fourth quarter, West Virginia made five straight shots in a 12-4 run to regain command.

Oklahoma missed five shots and had four turnovers to end the half while Martin was scoring the first seven points of an 11-0 run before Gabbi Ortiz made two free throws for the Sooners.

The field goal drought reached 8:39 before an Ortiz basket in the third quarter. She had 13 of her 15 points in the third quarter to rally the Sooners.

Teana Muldrow had a 3-point play and two more baskets to start the winning run before a 3-point by Chania Ray and a layup by Alexis Brewer. Brewer had 15 points, Muldrow 11 and Ray finished with 10 assists. Montgomery also had four blocks and four steals.

Peyton Little led Oklahoma with 17 points.

