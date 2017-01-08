Man Severely Beaten Near Pine And Harvard, Tulsa Police Investig - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Severely Beaten Near Pine And Harvard, Tulsa Police Investigating

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after finding a man near Pine and Harvard left in the back seat of his car severely beaten. 

Officers initially thought the victim, a man, was shot in the eye. But, after he was taken to a hospital doctors discovered that he had been severely beaten and not shot. 

News On 6 reporter Katiera Winfrey talked to police and they say the victim's family members called 911 to report the man's injuries.

The family told police some unknown person called and told them to go check the parking lot where the man was located.

That's when they found him badly injured.

At this time, it is unknown whether the man was injured at the scene or somewhere else.

Crime scene investigators are headed to the parking lot where the man was found to process the scene.

Police say the man is expected to survive, but they have not yet found a suspect.

