Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway In Tulsa Tuesday

Racers from 36 states and five countries will fill the River Spirit expo for the 31st Chili Bowl Nationals.

While it's expected to bring big fun, it's also expected to bring big bucks to Tulsa.

The cars are being rolled in and the final pieces are being put together to make sure the 31st Lucas Oil Chili Bowl nationals keeps on moving.

More than 370 racers are expected to hit the track over the next few days.

With so many entries, this year is a record breaker.

Ross Wece is one of the near 400 racers expected to take to the dirt track in a mini race car. This race is a first for him.

"Have made a career from behind the camera but have always wanted to get out to see what it's like on the other side,” said Wece.

He's never even test driven the car before.

Even after being called crazy for wanting to try out such an extreme sport, he's not backing down.

"I just hope to get and make all the laps that are available to me and not ruin someone’s legitimate chances at the Chili Bowl," he said.

As the race continues to grow, organizers say it continues to fuel Tulsa's economy.

Participants pouring in from 36 states and five countries help make that possible.

This event draws about $15 million to $20 million into the Tulsa economy each year.

Once the wheels really get rolling on race day, organizers say it will really be something Tulsa can be proud of.

All of the races will be stretched over a five-day period.

For a schedule of events, times and ticket prices, visit the following link: Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals