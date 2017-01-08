Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near 12th And Memorial

Tulsa police are investigating a double shooting near 12th and Memorial.

Police say they were called to the Cove Apartments at 1242 S. Memorial Dr. just before 9 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to two males who had been shot.

EMSA and Tulsa Fire arrived on the scene and also rendered aid to the victims before they were both transported to St. John's Hospital.

While investigating, officers learned that the actual shooting occurred in the area of 15th and Fulton.

Officers say there are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Both victims are expected to survive.