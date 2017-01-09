Tulsa Police Arrest Two After Overnight Chase, Standoff

An overnight kidnapping call ended in a standoff with Tulsa police, and two people are in jail on multiple complaints.

Anthony Guido, 30, and Ariana Breivik, 30, are currently in custody, according to online court records.

It started as a reported kidnapping call at 2:01 a.m. near 11th and Sheridan, possibly over drug money, police said.

TPD said they received a call from a woman who said her son and his girlfriend had been assaulted and abducted earlier in the evening by two people over a possible drug debt. While police were investigating the abduction, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle drove by the residence. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled and a pursuit began, police said.

About 10 minutes later, police said the car went through a fence and hit a concrete median on I-244 near Yale. Guido and Breivik fled from the car, running northbound into a neighborhood, police said.

Police said the pair broke into a residential detached garage near Admiral and Yale, where they were arrested.

Police said as they were pursuing the suspects and arresting them, the victims of the alleged abduction showed back up at their home where police began their investigation with obvious injuries from the assault but they refused to cooperate with investigating officers.

Guido and Breivik were arrested on a second-degree burglary complaint, and Guido was also arrested for eluding, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding and driving under suspension, according to online court documents.

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping is still ongoing, police said.

Both have court dates set for next week.