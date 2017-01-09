Tulsa Police Arrest Two After Overnight Chase, Standoff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Two After Overnight Chase, Standoff

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Guido & Ariana Breivik mugs Anthony Guido & Ariana Breivik mugs
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An overnight kidnapping call ended in a standoff with Tulsa police, and two people are in jail on multiple complaints.

Anthony Guido, 30, and Ariana Breivik, 30, are currently in custody, according to online court records.

It started as a reported kidnapping call at 2:01 a.m. near 11th and Sheridan, possibly over drug money, police said. 

TPD said they received a call from a woman who said her son and his girlfriend had been assaulted and abducted earlier in the evening by two people over a possible drug debt. While police were investigating the abduction, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle drove by the residence. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled and a pursuit began, police said. 

About 10 minutes later, police said the car went through a fence and hit a concrete median on I-244 near Yale. Guido and Breivik fled from the car, running northbound into a neighborhood, police said. 

Police said the pair broke into a residential detached garage near Admiral and Yale, where they were arrested.

Police said as they were pursuing the suspects and arresting them, the victims of the alleged abduction showed back up at their home where police began their investigation with obvious injuries from the assault but they refused to cooperate with investigating officers.

Guido and Breivik were arrested on a second-degree burglary complaint, and Guido was also arrested for eluding, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding and driving under suspension, according to online court documents. 

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping is still ongoing, police said.

Both have court dates set for next week.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.