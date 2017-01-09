Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Armed Robbery Suspe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an armed robbery in the Taylor Ferry area of Wagoner County where they said a man fired a single shot into the ceiling before he took money from the cash register. 

Deputies said the robbery happened Monday at about 5:30 a.m. at CJ's One Stop, which is located at 33864 on OK-51. 

WCSO deputies described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, was wearing blue jeans, dark hoodie, brown boots and a bandana on his face.

The suspect entered the store armed with a revolver and demanded money from the clerk, deputies said. 

At some point during the robbery, the suspect fired a single shot into the ceiling of the store, they said. No one was injured. 

The suspect fled east on foot after taking money from the cash register, deputies said. 

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 918-485-3124. 

