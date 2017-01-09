Landmark 'Pioneer Cabin Tree' Toppled By California Storm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Landmark 'Pioneer Cabin Tree' Toppled By California Storm

By: Associated Press
Photo of the tree with its famous carved tunnel.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, California -

A giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the historic Pioneer Cabin Tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has hosted only hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold says the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tree to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree's shallow root system and the inundation of the ground by rain.

