Cattle Escape After Truck Wreck On Tulsa Highway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A truck wreck backed up traffic on the Inner Dispersal Loop in downtown Tulsa Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler overturned near where westbound I-244 meets Highway 412 on the northwest corner of the IDL.

Tulsa Police said the truck was carrying cattle at the time and a number of the animals got loose in the area. They've been rounded up, and the IDL is back open as of about 5:45 p.m.

The OHP said the highway was blocked so it diverted traffic onto the Tisdale Expressway. So far no one has reported any injuries. 

Traffic was diverted onto the Tisdale Expressway until the scene was cleared. 

