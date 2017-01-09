GoFundMe Set Up For Wife Of Hunter Who Died Trying To Rescue Dog

Tanner Shorter died January 7 while trying to save his dog during a duck hunting trip. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account for Shorter's wife.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 22-year-old Duncan man who they say had just gotten married in September, and he and his wife were expecting their first baby.

Tanner Shorter drowned Saturday while on a duck hunting trip when he went into an icy pond to try to save his dog, who'd fallen in while retrieving a duck, the Stephens County Sheriff's Office said.

Shorter was known as an avid sportsman who loved all sports from hunting to football, the GoFundMe page states.

Family and friends changed their Facebook profile pictures to a photo of Shorter with a bible scripture on it, and the photo is used on the GoFundMe account.

"His classmates remember him as a fun-loving, up for anything, young man who loved life and his friends even more. Tanner has many attributes that will be missed by his classmates, friends, and his family," the GoFundMe page states.

The fundraising account was set up by the Empire Class of 2013 to purchase flowers for Shorter's funeral service, and any additional money will be given to his expectant wife and his family, according to the GoFundMe account.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Sunday at the Empire school.

To donate to the account for Shorter's family, visit the GoFundMe website.